Local, state credit unions helping to pay for portion of shoppers grocery bill

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

(WJHL) – Some shoppers in Elizabethton on Friday were treated to something unexpected and something very welcome this holiday season.

Credit unions across the state paid it forward on Friday, including Northeast Community Credit Union in the Tri-Cities.

Shoppers at Food City in Elizabethon were in the right place at the right time as credit union employees surprised shoppers by paying for a portion of their grocery bill.

Credit union’s across the state handed out a total of $15,000.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s