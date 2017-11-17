Local, state credit unions helping to pay for portion of shoppers grocery bill

(WJHL) – Some shoppers in Elizabethton on Friday were treated to something unexpected and something very welcome this holiday season.

Credit unions across the state paid it forward on Friday, including Northeast Community Credit Union in the Tri-Cities.

Shoppers at Food City in Elizabethon were in the right place at the right time as credit union employees surprised shoppers by paying for a portion of their grocery bill.

Credit union’s across the state handed out a total of $15,000.

