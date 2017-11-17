Kingsport unveils “Owen’s Train” to honor the life of a beloved Kingsport boy

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- As Amanda Dean and Justin Steinmann look through pictures of their son Owen, they talk about the memories behind each picture, the sweet personality of their boy. “When he was first born he looked so much like Justin,” Dean said.

Like most parents, as their eyes focused on the bright smile of their son Owen, their faces beamed with pride.

“We had waited a long time for him,” Dean said.

On November 29th, 2016, they finally met their son Owen Steinmann. From there it was three months of watching their baby boy grow, smile, and take in his new world.

Then in March they noticed some unusual symptoms and took him to the emergency room, a visit that turned their world upside down.

“And it was on March 5th that we found out that our sweet little boy had a brain tumor,” Dean said..

From that point they uprooted their lives. They resigned from their jobs, moved across the state to get treatment at Saint Jude’s, Owen had surgery, but the tumor just wouldn’t let up.

“It was amazing to me how in the midst of all of us he still smiled and laughed,” Dean said.

Then on June 13th, “Just like we helped bring him into this world, as parents we had to help him leave peacefully,” Dean said.

“It has been devastating losing Owen but for me, for us, we know that this is not the end. Owen didn’t die he lives by the blood of Jesus and for me that is where we find our hope,” Dean said. “Our faith has been the thing that has held us together as parents, as a family.”

Dean said at this point they can hold on to one thing, “This is not the end. Bad things happen but God is still with us in the midst of that.”

She said in Owen’s short life, his story has inspired people across the world. They have a map with pins where people were praying for Owen. There are pins across the map, all over the world.

“He wasn’t just alive for six and a half months, he really lived, I mean people all over the world were praying for us and praying for him…Over and over again people have been touched by his story and just how he was able to live,” Dean said.

Dean and Steinmann said they have been touched by their community. They said their church community helped them financially and emotionally, packed up their home, and stayed with Owen at all hours in the hospital.

“We have been able to see the physical manifestation of God at work through all of these people who fell in love with our beautiful boy,” Dean said.

“I truly came to understand what the body of Christ means, the hands and feet, the church is people helping other people,” Steinmann said.

Now their Kingsport community has made sure Owen’s memory is engraved in their hometown. Friday Kingsport is unveiling “Owen’s Train” in Centennial Park. Family, friends, and former colleagues of the Steinmann family will meet at 3 p.m. on Friday to commission four unique bronze sculptures of miniature train cars that will be located throughout Centennial Park. A special place to this family, as they were involved in the planning of Kingsport’s Centennial and the decision to build Kingsport Centennial Park.

“Owen was so loved when he was here and is so loved now and to know that he will continue to be remembered by a project that meant a lot of both us us, is really moving to us, that means a lot,” Steinmann said. “We think of it as a place that we can tell others about Owen too.”

Centennial Park visitors are encouraged to go on a scavenger hunt to find all of the cars in Owen’s Train. Kingsport leaders said they hope Owen’s Train will serve as a reminder of family, generosity, and hope for the community.

