BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. city officials confirmed during a news conference on Friday that a popular craft store is headed to The Falls.

Bristol, Va. leaders said Hobby Lobby is coming to the development.

Hobby Lobby should open in the Spring of 2018.

Leaders said they hope the addition of the craft store will continue to progress the development.

