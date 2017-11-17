Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Sullivan East Middle School

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – It’s the first new school to be built in Sullivan County in more than 30 years and hundreds of people came out to celebrate.

County and school leaders, along with parents, teachers and staff broke ground on the new Sullivan East Middle School Friday afternoon on Weaver Pike.

Students helped turn dirt during the officials groundbreaking ceremony.

Director of School Evelyn Rafalowski said this is part of a big school consolidation effort in Sullivan County.

The new Sullivan East Middle School is expected to open in 2019.

