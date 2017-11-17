Greene County man wanted for sexual battery of child captured

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department reports a man, who was wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a child, has been captured.

According to Detective Tim Davis of the GPD, Justin Pridemore, age 24, was taken into custody this morning.

On Thursday, he was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 10 Most Wanted list.

It’s not known exactly where and how he was captured, but police believed he was in the Greene County area.



“I think he’s a danger to children, and I think he’s a predator, ” GPD Captain Davis said.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.