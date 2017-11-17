Franken accuser says voters will decide his fate

By Published:
Leeann Tweeden
In this still image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden discusses her allegations of sexual harassment by Al Franken during a 2006 overseas USO tour, before he became a U.S. senator from Minnesota, at ABC7 studios in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Franken faces a storm of criticism and a likely ethics investigation. He is the first member of Congress caught up in the recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior. Franken has apologized, and Tweeden said she accepted his apology. (KABC-TV via AP)
FILE – In this July 12, 2017 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Los Angeles radio host says Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour in the Middle East. Franken’s staff has not yet responded to a request for comment. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on allegations of sexual misconduct against Sen. Al Franken (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles radio anchor who accused Sen. Al Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour says it’s up to voters to decide whether he should stay in office.

Leeann Tweeden tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” Friday that she decided to come forward with her story because she hopes to encourage other victims of sexual harassment and assault to tell their stories in “real time.” Tweeden says she didn’t speak out at the time of the incident because she felt complaining would hurt her career.

When asked if Franken should step down, Tweeden says: “That’s not my call. I didn’t do this to have him step down … I think that’s for the people of Minnesota to decide.”

___

3:50 a.m.

Sen. Al Franken is the latest public figure to be caught in the deluge of revelations of sexual harassment and misconduct- and the first member of Congress.

The Minnesota Democrat has apologized to Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden and said he would welcome an ethics inquiry.

In a post Thursday on the KABC website, Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. She later said that she accepts his apology.

Fellow Democrats have condemned Franken’s actions, mindful of the current climate as well as the prospect of political blowback. Democrats and Republicans have called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate.

President Donald Trump weighed in, too, saying Franken just last week was lecturing people on sexual harassment and respect for women.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

