Four lawmakers call for state review of TBR, Northeast State

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Three more Northeast Tennessee lawmakers joined Sen. Jon Lundberg’s push for an independent state review of the Tennessee Board of Regents and Northeast State Community College.

Sen. Jon Lundberg, District 4, and Representatives John Crawford, District 1, Bud Hulsey, District 2 and Timothy Hill, District 3, sent a letter to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Friday saying, “The students, faculty, and communities have a right to know what led to the situation at Northeast State — and to have assurance that TBR has put protocols in place to prevent this situation from happening at any campus in the future.”

The letter said, “it seems the entire situation could have been avoided by earlier intervention by the Tennessee Board of Regents.”

The lawmakers’ request follows our Community Watchdog investigation, which found TBR knew Northeast State’s financial survival was in question as far back as 2013.

Following the college’s $5 million shortfall, TBR assured us it has since increased oversight.

