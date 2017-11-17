Former SHHS Boys Basketball Boosters president indicted for theft

(WJHL) – A Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former president of Science Hill High School’s Boys Basketball Boosters.

The following is a news release from the Comptroller’s Office:

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Kimberly Charles, the former president of the Science Hill High School Boys Basketball Boosters.

The Comptroller’s Office began its investigation after booster club members and Johnson City Schools reported questionable transactions in the boosters’ bank records.

During the period June 2015 through April 2016, Charles stole at least $6,150 from the booster club and used the money for her personal benefit. During this time, Charles handled many of the booster club’s financial responsibilities.

Investigators determined that Charles used three schemes to perpetrate the theft.

Charles purchased a prepaid cash card with booster club funds and used the card to pay for a relative’s college fees, and purchase Mary Kay products and meals at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. She also failed to deposit cash collected during a booster club fundraiser, and withdrew cash from the booster club bank account which was not used for the club’s benefit.

Booster club board members questioned Charles about some of these issues in 2016, and she apparently stated that she had made some mistakes with the boosters’ funds. She made a $1,000 deposit into the boosters’ checking account in July 2016, but she has made no other repayments since that time.

In November 2017, Kimberly Charles was indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500.

“Booster clubs are required by state law to safeguard funds and adopt a policy for handling money and other property,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson.

“These policies must ensure that financial responsibilities are divided between multiple people, and supporting documentation is maintained for purchases and withdrawals. I am encouraged to note that booster club officials have indicated their intention to correct these weaknesses.”

To view the investigation online, go to: http://www.comptroller.tn.gov/ia/