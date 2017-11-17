Former ETSU tennis coach indicted for theft, forgery

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office reports Yaser Zaatini, the former director of tennis and coach at East Tennessee State University, has been indicted on charges of theft and forgery.

An investigation revealed from September 2011 to February 2017, Zaatini misappropriated at least $45,540 from ETSU and “often provided fabricated or altered documents” to the ETSU Athletics Department.

State auditors say he used a variety of methods to lie get the money.

The investigation was started by the ETSU Department of Internal Audit when it discovered financial discrepancies in the tennis program.

See also: ETSU audit alleges former tennis coach Yaser Zaatini defrauded university of more than $100K

In addition, state auditors say Zaatini fabricated numerous documents including at least 67 fraudulent documents for reimbursements claiming he paid for tennis racquets to be restrung while traveling with the team. Investigators said they determined he never paid for those expenses.

Auditors also said Zaatini made up and submitted at least 65 fraudulent student-athlete per diem documents — even appearing, said auditors, to have copies of student-athlete’s signatures.

Student-athletes, who were interviewed, told investigators they never signed the documents or received payments. But Zaatini received money to which he was not entitled, according to the comptroller’s report.

State auditors said he also inflated amounts he paid for tournament registration fees and made up and submitted petty cash documents to get student-athlete meal money from ETSU.

Zaatini, reportedly told university officials that he use the money to fund the tennis program but investigators said they could not find any evidence that the funds he obtained benefited the program in any way.

Auditors also discovered that Zaatini failed to report at least 10 days of leave that he used in 2016 — costing the school $3,787. A further probe, an internal audit, revealed that Zaatini failed to report any leave during a nine-year period ending in 2014.

Zaatini resigned from ETSU on March 16, 2017. He was indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury on theft of over $10,000 and 22 counts of forgery.

Zaatini is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

Previous stories: