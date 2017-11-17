Firefighter returns to Wiley Oakley area of Gatlinburg for 1st time since wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A firefighter who drove through flames in last November’s wildfire remembers what it was life a year ago in Gatlinburg. He says it was their training and confidence in his team that got them through the fire and hurricane force winds.

On the night of November 28, firefighters drove through the firestorm that raced through Gatlinburg and surrounding mountains were fire crews from several communities. Unable to stop the flames, they were dispatched to help free people stranded in their homes, or in vehicles blocked by downed trees and telephone poles.

Lt. Steve Coker from the Sevierville Fire Department recently went back to the scene for the first time. He and WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare drove up Wiley Oakley Drive where he led a strike team up the winding road that night. He said at first there was just smoke, no fire yet on Wiley Oakley. However, conditions would change quickly.

“It was just unreal. The fire grew that much. It was like this, just imagine at dark,” said Coker. “You could see fire glowing. It was like you flipped a switch and everything was on fire. The fire had grown so much it was overtaking the road.”

Coker’s daughter shared video with WATE 6 On Your Side shortly after the fires, showing her father’s point of view as he drove into the flames to help.

Coker said he was frightened for his crew and their equipment. With total confidence in their training, Coker knew his crew would get through the flames safely. He says the experience was surreal.

“Very surreal. In a regular structure fire, I can control the environment by training, but you can’t control Mother Nature,” he said.

One year later, Wiley Oakley is busy with construction vehicles because dozens of homes were destroyed along the scenic mountain drive. Coker and his crew stopped on the way down to rescue a couple in what was once a two story home and surrounding the place were dozens of trees.

“Certain people didn’t realize anything was going on because the fire was up there, not realize the fire was right here on them yet,” he said. “Then it starts getting bad. You’re worried about power lines, trees, and trapping you up here in the middle of this stuff.”