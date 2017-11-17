ETSU women dominate paint en route to 74-55 victory over Tennessee Tech

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 10, 2017) – A strong team effort that saw eight scorers drop at least five points each – combined with a dominant performance in the post – helped ETSU earn its second straight victory, defeating Tennessee Tech 74-55 in Brooks Gym Friday night.
“We challenged (our team) before the game with hustle stats and rebounds,” said ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell. “We had 26 offensive rebounds, and I’m really thrilled with that.”
Inside the Numbers:
- · The Bucs had eight players score at least five points and six that scored at least eight.
- · Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) led the Bucs with 16 points, going 7-8 from the charity stripe.
- · As a team, ETSU out-rebounded the Golden Eagles 49-25, including 26 offensive boards by the Bucs.
- · Individually, Sadasia Tipps (Hickory, N.C.) led the Bucs with a game-high eight rebounds, including seven on the offensive side.
- · Haynes-Overton and Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) each grabbed seven boards, while Malloree Schurr (Montgomery, Texas) and Brittney Snowden (Pensacola, Fla.) had six.
- · All five ETSU starters had more rebounds than any individual Tennessee Tech player (two tied for four).
- · Tied at 21, ETSU went on a 10-2 run in the second quarter to take an eight point lead. Furthermore, the Bucs extended the run to 28-9 midway through the third quarter to pull away and cushion their lead.
- · Haynes-Overton and Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) each produced six steals, combining for 12 of ETSU’s 17 steals.
- · The Bucs struggled from three-point land, finishing 2-11. They made up for it with short-range buckets, going 27-66 for a 41 percent field goal percentage.
ETSU opened the first quarter strong, taking an early 6-1 lead in the first 2:27 of the game. ETSU would take an 18-11 lead in the first 10 minutes, fueled by 12 points off TTU turnovers. Haynes-Overton served as the spark plug, scoring seven of her 16 points in the first quarter. She also forced four steals in the quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Tennessee Tech surged back to even things up, 21-21, by going on a 10-3 run. The Bucs would answer by regaining the lead and outscoring the Golden Eagles 14-6 to end the half, never falling behind.
Coming out of the locker room, the Bucs asserted their dominance by outscoring TTU 25-11, including a 10-11 mark at the free throw line in the quarter. The team never looked back, finishing with a 27-point win.
With the win, ETSU improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home. The win also marks the second straight season the Bucs have knocked off Tennessee Tech.
The Bucs will now have one day of rest before welcoming the Duquesne Dukes to Johnson City Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19 inside Brooks Gym. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.