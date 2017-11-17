Elizabethton Twins minor league baseball team to be managed by Boyd Sports

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Big changes are in store for the Elizabethton Twins. Boyd sports, the management team that runs the Johnson City Cardinals will soon also manage the Twins. That news coming from Elizabethton City Mayor, Curt Alexander.

“We as a city, realize that we are not experts in baseball. we should not be in the baseball business,” Curt Alexander said.

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander says the move has been a long time coming. He’s hopeful this change coupled with upgrades the city has planned for Joe O’Brien field will take the Twins to the next level.

“Boyd Sports will bring that knowledge and expertise and financial ability to take that minor league baseball in Elizabethton to the next level,” Alexander said.

Scott Bowers has lived in Elizabethton his whole life he’s familar with the twins baseball team and is looking forward to what this new partnership with boyd sports will bring.

“If this is the step that is needed, to improve the quality of the stadium and bring in people, more people than what we have got now, I see it just as a win situation,” Bowers said.

City leaders share with us months ago specific facility upgrades that the Twins CEO would like to see at Joe O’Brien field. The biggest request was in fact a new home clubhouse estimated at 5,500 square feet.

With Boyd Sports now on board it looks like these upgrades will happen these are drawings of that new club house and other facility upgrades. The plans also show a beer garden.

“Fans could watch a baseball game, grab a beer and get a hotdog and a piece of pizza or chicken sandwich or whatever they want to eat and watch the game and have really good time,” Alexander said.

City leaders say fans will be able to enjoy the new amenities at Joe O’Brien field at the start of the 2018 season.