Bucs cruise past Western Carolina 3-0 in SoCon Quarterfinals

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (Nov. 17, 2017) – With 48 kills, 53 digs, and 11 blocks, the Bucs cruised past Western Carolina 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-18) in the SoCon quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals. ETSU improves to 17-11 and 13-4 against SoCon opponents.

Senior Rylee Milhorn (Kingsport, Tenn.) led the Bucs with 12 kills and 12 digs to record her eighth double-double of the season. Leah Clayton (Danville, Va.) tallied seven kills and 15 digs, while Marija Popovic (Belgrade, Serbia) finished with 13 digs. Braedyn Tutton (Courtice, Ontario) and AJ Lux (Shelbyville, Ind.) each had five blocks. Lux added eight kills and concluded the match with a .467 hitting percentage. Setters Alyssa Kvarta (Crown Point, Ind.) and Lexie Libs (Floyds Knobs, Ind.) combined for 44 assists.

Set 1: The Bucs never trailed, scoring the first eight points of the set and forging a 20-12 lead before Western Carolina put on a 10-3 run to pull within 23-22. ETSU closed out the set with back-to-back kills from Alyssa Kvarta and Leah Clayton. The Bucs out-hit Western Carolina .340 to .211 in hitting percentages and owned a 21-12 advantage in kills. Clayton played a tremendous role defensively recording ten digs. Milhorn led the Bucs with five kills, followed by Kaela Massey (Brentwood, Tenn.) who had four.

Set 2: With the score tied 12-12, the Bucs built on three attack errors and a service error by the Catamounts to open a 20-15 lead. ETSU was ahead 22-18 before slamming the door shut with consecutive kills by Rylee Milhorn, A.J. Lux, and Braedyn Tutton. The Bucs again owned a decisive advantage in hitting percentage (.256 to .111) and kills (16-10). Lux led the set with four kills and Milhorn led the Bucs in digs with seven.

Set. 3: ETSU wasted little time in taking command, breaking open a 4-4 tie with a 10-3 run to grab a 14-7 lead. Western Carolina could get no closer than five points after that. Milhron finished the match by scoring ETSU’s last five points on four kills and a service ace. It was a true team effort by the Bucs who evenly tallied the digs.

Up Next: The Bucs will face No. 3 seeded UNCG in the semifinals tomorrow (Nov. 18) at 4:30 p.m.