6-year-old girl hit by semi while boarding bus in TN; Driver not charged

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 6-year-old girl was hit by an 18-wheeler as she crossed the street to board her bus for school Thursday morning.

It happened at 7 a.m. on Adams Road near Highway 431 in Marshall County.

Before the crash, officials said the little girl had been waiting for the school bus inside a parked car with her grandmother. When the bus arrived, she was hit by the semi traveling the opposite direction as she crossed the road.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was last listed as stable.

WKRN spoke with the driver of the truck, Tony Wireman, who has been driving for 25 years. He said he didn’t see the little girl until it was too late.

“I kept asking the officers if she was okay. I went back to the scene to see her. I couldn’t stay there … so I went back, got back in my truck, and I just sat there. Couldn’t do nothing but cry,” he told News 2.

He went on to explain, “It’s just too foggy, too foggy. I wasn’t speeding; I was going slow on purpose because of the fog. But by the time I got up there and seen that school bus, it was too late. I seen her at the same time. She was walking across the street, and I swerved toward the bus to try to miss her. I didn’t think I hit her until I went back there and I did.”

THP told News 2 he will not face charges in this case.

“At this point, he is going to be charged with due care, which is maintaining and controlling his vehicle and being aware of his environment and things around him, and for passing a stopped school bus while the lights were activated,” explained Lt. Chris Dye with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Marshall County Schools confirmed to WKRN there were cameras on the school bus. The THP says it examined the footage and found the bus did not have its stop sign activated at the time of the crash like previously believed.

The school district would not release the video to WKRN.