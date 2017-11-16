Woman cited for prostitution following Kingsport officer’s arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Following a former Kingsport police officer’s guilty plea last week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation cited a woman for prostitution.

Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus confirmed TBI agents cited Marty Mullins as a result of an investigation into longtime police officer Lt. Ralph Cline. Mullins appeared in court Monday and is due back in court in March, according to Staubus.

TBI reports the agency offered Mullins additional services through the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, which helps care for survivors of human trafficking.

As we reported last week, Lt. Cline pleaded guilty to patronizing prostitution after investigators said an undercover camera caught a woman performing a sex act on him while on duty in his unmarked cruiser. A judge will sentence Cline in February.

