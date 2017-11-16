United Way gives 2017 campaign update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The United Way of Washington County is hitting the home stretch of their yearly fundraising campaign, and on Thursday they got a pep talk to help them reach their goal.

ETSU Women’s Basketball Coach Brittney Ezell was the guest speaker at Thursday’s luncheon in Johnson City.

So far, they have only raised just over a million dollars, leaving them well short of their goal of $1.8 million, but the campaign’s chair said they have faith the community will rally to get them there.

CITI group made a big dent in the campaign on Thursday by presenting the United Way with a check for over $250,000 — the largest contribution to date.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.