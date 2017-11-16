TBI: Greene Co. man wanted on sexual battery of a child charges added to Top 10 Most Wanted List

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed that a Greene County man facing a charge of aggravated sexual battery has been added to the Top 10 Most Wanted List.

According to a TBI news release, Justin Wayne Pridemore, has been added to the most wanted list.

TBI said the charge against Pridemore stems from an incident involving a child.

According to the release, Pridemore has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 6-feet-tall and weighs around 260 pounds.

TBI officials said Pridemore has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Pridemore’s whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Pridemore’s arrest.

