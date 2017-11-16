Speedway Children’s Charities raises more than $800,000 for charities across the region

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Charities that help kids around the Tri-Cities have reason to celebrate as Thursday night. Speedway Children’s Charities delivered checks totaling up to more than $800,000.

93 agencies accepted checks from Speedway Children’s Charities on Thursday at the Night of Smiles.

Claudia Byrd, director of the Speedway Children’s Charities said the agencies that are using this money to help kids are the real reason to celebrate.

“If we can make their job just a little bit easier by giving them a check tonight its just the most rewarding thing in the world,” Byrd said.

Kay Ward, coordinator of family, community and engagement of the Bristol City Schools said this is the second year Speedway contributed to her program.

“The Reading Buddies Program helps students come into third grade as on level readers,” Ward said.

Ward said the program wouldn’t be able to provide these kids with books with out the help from Speedway Children’s Charities.

“It means the world to us to have this money to purchase books to put in Title 1 homes,” Ward said.

Byrd said she thinks the most important thing about Speedway Children’s Charities is that all the money raised stays right here in the community.

Speedway Children’s Charities starts all over again with the goal of helping more Children’s Charities next year.

