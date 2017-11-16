Speedway Children’s Charities holds annual Night of Smiles event

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Speedway Children’s Charities is hosting its annual Night of Smiles, the night when all of their hard work pays off, and they distribute thousands of dollars to charities who are serving kids here in our region.

Since its inception, Speedway Children’s Charities has given away over $12 million to local organizations that help kids and families, and part of that money is raised at annual events like the Speedway in Lights and the ice rink.

Speedway in Lights is set to open tomorrow, and BMS is counting down the minutes.

The cost is $20 per car on Friday and Saturday, and $15 any other day of the week.

The ice rink opened on Thursday for its 13th season.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.