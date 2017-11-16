Southwest Va. Higher Education Center receives $190K grant to launch cyber security academy

SOUTHWEST VA (WJHL) – Regional and state leaders spent their Thursday in Southwest Virginia talking small business and cyber security.

It was all part of the Power Up Southwest Virginia meeting at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

The higher education center announced on Thursday that it has received $190,000 competitive education grant from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

That money will be used to launch the Cisco Networking and Cyber Security Academy in partnership with Old Dominion University.

The academy focuses on cyber security, which is a key part of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s New Virginia Economy plan.

Classes are expected to start in January.

