Real life stories from Jonesborough seniors come to life in new play

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- Thursday night gripping stories from the Greatest Generation will come to life in Jonesborough.

Local playwright Jules Corriere interviewed the members at the Jonesborough Senior Center over the course of a year and wrote a play based on their stories called “Not all That I Carry.”

From stories of young men called in to war to love that’s lasted decades, these are stories the people at the Jonesborough Senior Center have carried with them for decades.

“Real stories of real people living through things that we’ve heard about all of our lives but never got the privilege of talking to people who actually lived these experiences. Like the Battle of the Bulge, the depression, it’s about marriages that have lasted over the years, soup lines, it’s amazing,” Nancy Rhea said. She is a member of the senior center and an actress in the play.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster. Some of them will make you laugh, some of them will make you cry, and all of them will make you think,” Rhea said. She acts in a story about two young people and their three hour courtship that turned in to a lasting marriage.

Behind each hilarious, harrowing, or heartwarming act, are real people and real memories. Tales of falling in love in Eurpoe, stories of serving alongside Elvis Presley in the military, and one couple who eloped in Greeneville 73 years ago and are still married today.

We talked with navy veteran Joe Allison, some of his stories are in the play- stories of his grandfather, father, and his own experience serving in the military.

“I did that to memorialize my grandfather and my father and as you get further away from them as they have passed away you know it’s good to have somebody remember them,” Allison said.

“I look at this as a gift. These people have gifted us their stories, we quoted them, we printed them, and now we’re acting them out so they will live on,” Rhea said.

“It’s lessons about life, it inspired me and I think it will inspire other people,” Allison said.

Another featured story belongs to World War II veteran Vern Dauerty, he was a medic at the Battle of the Buldge. Corriere said after his interview he said, “This is the story I wanted to share, but it’s not all that I carry.” She said she knew immediately this would be the name of the play.

The performance Thursday is sold out. But Mary Sanger, the director of the Jonesborough Senior Center said they might sell a DVD of the performance. You can get more details on the play by clicking here.

