No. 24 Lady Buffs lose first AAC game at Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. (Nov. 16, 2017) – Junior Mackenzie Raizor made two free throws in the final minute and had a shot to tie the game in the final seconds, but in the end the No. 24 Milligan College women’s basketball team fell on the road to Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Bluefield College, 59-57, Thursday night.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Milligan and moved the Buffs’ record to 4-3 (1-1 AAC).
THE FINAL MINUTE
Milligan, which trailed most of the way, faced a 59-55 deficit and was on the defensive end of the floor with under a minute to go but still managed to have a chance to tie. After Andi Lamb came up with a steal at mid court, Raizor was fouled at the other end then made both free throws to make it 59-57 with 50 seconds left.
Milligan followed on the other end with a foul to send Bluefield to the line and Bluefield missed both to set up a chance for the Buffs to tie on the final possession. After not getting a shot off on the first try and the ball was knocked out of bounds, Milligan called timeout to set up a final play with five seconds left. Raizor took a contested shot from the paint area but missed right. It would have completed a 7-0 run to end regulation and force overtime, and it would have helped the Buffs erase a nine-point deficit they faced twice in the second half.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Nine Buffs made it to the scoring column, led by Raizor, Sarah Robinson and Courtney Wilson with nine points apiece. Robinson added eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. Kaely Gose and Morgan Gose followed with eight points apiece and K. Gose registered four rebounds. Raizor added five rebounds.
For Bluefield (4-2, 2-0 AAC), Danae Cox recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Milligan will face AAC preseason favorite and No. 19-ranked Reinhardt University (4-0, 1-0 AAC) on the road on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. The Buffs will be back home at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 21, versus Union College at 5:30 p.m.