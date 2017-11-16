MOST WANTED: Sullivan County sheriff launches Busted Bingo

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s office is launching a new effort to catch the county’s most wanted and they want you to get involved.

It’s an online game show they call “BUSTED BINGO”. It’s hosted by Sheriff Wayne Anderson. Every week he picks a number with a wanted person on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Busted Bingo card.

Each week the sheriff’s office will focus on a different person.

You can watch it every week on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or YouTube Channel.

The sheriff’s office says if you can help find those featured in Busted Bingo, just give them a call.

This week the sheriff’s office is focusing on Carrie Winters. The 42-year-old is wanted for theft of property and failure to appear. She reportedly lives in Bristol, TN.

“Girl, you might as cowgirl up, come on in, kiss your boyfriend goodbye, give your mama a big hug — ’cause if you don’t we’re gonna come and get you and bring you to jail,” said Sheriff Anderson.

If you can help deputies find her, please give the sheriff’s office a call.