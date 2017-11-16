HCSO: Woman arrested for DUI had child in the car

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Virginia woman is facing charges for driving under the influence while a child was in the car with her.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a blue car, driven by 45-year-old Virginia Marie Thompson, swerving into different lanes.

The deputy pulled Thompson over, and the report says she put her car in reverse almost hitting his cruiser.

They said she performed the field sobriety test poorly and was arrested for DUI, failure to drive within lanes, and no insurance.

The 5-year-old child in the car was taken into the custody of the Department of Children’s Services.

