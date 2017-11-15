Two University School students earn perfect scores on ACT exam

JOHNSON CITY – For University School students Sydney Thomas and Vijay Ananthula, the magic number is 36.

Both students recently took the ACT exam and earned a perfect score of 36.

Thomas, who is a senior at University School on the East Tennessee State University campus, is spending her last year of high school applying to colleges. Though she has not made her final choice, she says she loves science and plans to study either chemistry or biology with plans to eventually attend medical school.

The daughter of Sam and Chun Thomas, she has been a student at University School since kindergarten.

Ananthula is a sophomore at University School where he is president of the Science Club, the Math Club and the Scholars Bowl Club. He has been attending University School since the seventh grade. He says he is interested in engineering and also would like to pursue a career in medicine.

A resident of Johnson City, he is the son of Drs. Parvati and Srinivas Ananthula.