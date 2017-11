NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People shopping at a Nashville Target store on Tuesday got quite a surprise.

Superstar Taylor Swift showed up to buy her new album “Reputation” at the White Bridge Road location.

Swift stopped to take photos with fans and sign copies of her new album, which dropped last Friday and has since garnered positive reviews.

Check out some tweets from fans below, and click here to see them from your mobile device.

Video of Taylor with Fan's inside Target in Nashville via Taylor's Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/zXZjPMeaA9 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwizzleReport) November 15, 2017

We always have this tradition…

Taylor Swift's Instagram Story going to buy her album at Target Store. pic.twitter.com/f4eXw0QRCS — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) November 15, 2017

Video of Taylor with fans at Target in Nashville ( ig :jchandlerturner) pic.twitter.com/rtdFAJLAAv — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwizzleReport) November 15, 2017

IG|| Taylor just posted this about Buyung her Magazines in Target!!💥✨😄 pic.twitter.com/fQD1lVVd2e — Kailey||𝔯𝔢𝔭✨🐍 (@kaileydigi) November 15, 2017

Taylor Swift went to Target Store and meet with fans in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/M1r5xede92 — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) November 15, 2017

i thought this was a rare from the red era but it was taylor at target today pic.twitter.com/GGCnLriiH9 — lilly (@taylenahq) November 15, 2017

Tuesday nights in Nashville everybody! Love me some @Target & some @taylorswift13! (btw her wax figure is ridiculously accurate) pic.twitter.com/kmj2o3Ovw3 — Bethany Ann (@Bethany_AnnW) November 15, 2017

Just made Taylor Swift laugh at @Target and my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/cgHUsxdpDG — Chandler Turner (@jchandlerturner) November 15, 2017

Went to to Target to buy toothpaste and Taylor Swift walked in. Welcome to Nashville pic.twitter.com/bpiY3VQFaW — RYSCHOP🌻 (@ryschop_) November 15, 2017

reasons why I love nashville: I just ran into @taylorswift13 at target pic.twitter.com/9pCGdyND3Q — abbie jean (@AbbieDierbeck) November 15, 2017

SO MY MOM RANDOMLY MET TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE TARGET IN NASHVILLE WTF pic.twitter.com/csTGJCYhAg — Marie Morrow (@MarieNecole99) November 15, 2017