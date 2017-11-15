Surveillance video captures one of several car break-ins in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Bristol, Tennessee Police officials are asking for the public’s help to solve a series of car break-ins that have all happened within a few blocks of each other.

Detective Jared Patrick with Bristol, Tennessee PD said within a two-day period, starting October 28th, there were six reported car break-ins.

All of those break-ins were reported in the area of Georgia Ave., Taylor Street, and Caroline Ave.

Surveillance video captured one of those incidents just after midnight on October 29th.

In that video, you can see what appears to be a man opening the front door of a vehicle.

While the man in the video looks like he is rifling through the front seat, a woman appears to be laying low in between the two cars.

Detective Patrick said they believe the two suspects were targeting unlocked vehicles, and then getting their hands on whatever they could.

While police in Bristol, TN have received a few tips in this case, they are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information that could help solve these break-ins you are asked to call at 423-989-5568.

Detective Patrick also asked if you have any surveillance video from the night of either October 28th, or 29th in the area around Georgia Avenue and Taylor Street, to also give that number a call.