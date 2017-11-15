Southwest Va. inmate convicted of assault, battery of corrections officer

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A jury convicted a Southwest Virginia prison inmate of attacking a corrections officer.

On Tuesday night, a Wise County jury convicted Christopher R. Piggott, 41, of assault and battery of a corrections officer at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap.

That verdict was handed down following a two-day trial.

Piggott was serving time for several charges, including attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors said an officer was trying to restrain Piggott when he punched that officer in the face and bit his finger.

The jury recommended a sentence of one year and six months on the new charge.

A formal sentencing hearing will be held Feb. 5.

