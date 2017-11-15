Police issue warning of new phone scam regarding electric bill

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- Police issued a warning on Wednesday of particular phone scam circulating the Tri-Cities.

Those phone scams are being reported in Elizabethton.

Police Captain Shane Darling said people are getting phone calls saying their electric bill has not been paid. The man on the phone will say they have to pay it or their service will be disconnected.

The scam caller will say he is from “East Side Utility.” It happened to Jewella Hawkins, who is the head server at Primos Italian Restaurant. Hawkins said when she arrived at work this morning she got a call from a man saying the restaurant’s electric bill hadn’t been paid.

Hawkins said it didn’t take long for her to realize it was a scam.

“After I got off the phone with him I called the electric company and I asked the electric company if this was a legitimate thing,” Hawkins said. “They told me no, this was not and this man had already called three other businesses already in Elizabethton this morning with the same story.”

Capt. Darling said if you have received this phone call you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

