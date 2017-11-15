People names Blake Shelton its Sexiest Man Alive 2017

By LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Shelton was named as People magazine’s 2017 “Sexiest Man Alive.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Blake Shelton, the country music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” has been named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

Source: CNN

The 6-foot-5 Oklahoman doesn’t love being the center of attention, so his girlfriend Gwen Stefani had to do a little convincing. Shelton tells People that she advised him he’d regret it if he turned the honor down.

The 41-year-old Shelton relented, deadpanning he’s been “ugly” all his life so he’ll take the yearlong reign with a smile.

The magazine announced its selection Tuesday night.

Shelton can’t wait to rib his buddy and on-air rival Adam Levine about the accolade. Levine is a former Sexiest Man Alive pick himself.

Shelton will be featured in a special double issue to hit newsstands Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s