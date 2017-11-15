New tips after sheriff’s push to find missing Telford woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Two days after a Tri-Cities Sheriff issued the call for the public’s help in the search for a missing woman, his top investigators spent Wednesday following new leads.

The search for Lisa Cloyd in Washington County, T.N. started four months ago.

This week Sheriff Ed Graybeal said he believes Cloyd was killed by her husband, Curtis Cloyd, who then killed himself before he could be questioned.

Investigators continued to search for Cloyd’s body and on Wednesday were following up on tips at two different locations in Limestone and in Telford. While Sheriff Graybeal said both searches were unsuccessful, he’s not giving up.

“The family and us believe it was the result of a domestic situation that took a wrong and was probably accidental and the gentlemen that took his life, Mr. Cloyd, took her somewhere in the county and put her body some place,” Sheriff Graybeal said.

Sheriff Graybeal said it’s been a case without closure for the family of Lisa Cloyd. He said it’s been the toughest missing person’s case he’s ever dealt with in his law enforcement career.

If you have any information on where Lisa Cloyd might be you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-778-1414.

