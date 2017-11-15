New Bristol, TN fire station near Pinnacle retail development set to open soon

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Work is almost complete on a new, multi-million dollar fire station in Bristol, TN.

Fire Station Number 5 sits across from the Pinnacle shopping and retail development, not far from the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Battalion Chief Tommy Castle said the new station will provide faster response times for homes and businesses in the area.

“It’s going to be a huge plus for us, the response time is going to be cut, at least in half…our response to accidents in the section that falls in the city along I-81, will be just a couple of minutes,” Castle said.

Until now, the closest fire station sits on 17th street, which is about a 15 minute drive.

Castle said the fire station will initially be staffed with 4 to 5 people along with a truck and an ambulance.

The station is expected to be fully operational within the next month.