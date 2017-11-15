Nared leads No. 13 Lady Vols to 89-60 rout of James Madison

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jaime Nared had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists Wednesday as No. 13 Tennessee never trailed in an 89-60 rout of James Madison.

Rennia Davis added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Vols (2-0). Mercedes Russell had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Lexie Barrier scored 14 points, Kelly Koshuta had 13 and Kamiah Smalls added 10 for James Madison (1-2).

Tennessee scored the game’s first nine points and never looked back.

The Lady Vols capitalized on strong ball movement, as they had assists on 21 of their 33 baskets. After committing 24 turnovers Sunday in a season-opening 87-49 victory over East Tennessee State, Tennessee turned the ball over just 13 times Wednesday.

After trailing by 16 early in the second quarter, James Madison reduced the margin to 37-26 with 3:19 left in the half. Tennessee called a timeout at that point and responded with an 11-2 run to lead 48-28 at halftime.

The lead never dropped below 15 the rest of the way.

Tennessee had outlasted James Madison 81-69 in its 2016-17 season opener while withstanding a 39-point performance from Precious Hall, who would go on to average 24 points per game that year to rank third nationally.

Hall has since completed her college career, and the Dukes couldn’t come nearly as close to beating the Lady Vols without her.

BIG PICTURE

James Madison: The Dukes have struggled from 3-point range so far this season, and the pattern continued Wednesday. James Madison was 5 of 21 from beyond the arc and has made just 23 percent of its 3-point attempts (14 of 61) this season.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols’ four freshmen did a much better job of taking care of the ball Wednesday after combining for 16 turnovers in the season opener. Anastasia Hayes had three assists and eight turnovers Sunday, but she had eight assists and three turnovers against James Madison.

UP NEXT

James Madison: Hosts St. Joseph’s on Sunday.

Tennessee: Hosts Wichita State on Monday.