Mark Warner, Tim Kaine say elimination of tax credit could hurt rural areas

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

(WJHL) –  A new plan could hurt Virginia communities. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say the House Republicans’ tax plan would eliminate the federal historic tax credit, which communities across Virginia use to draw in new business, create jobs and revitalized cities and towns.

The credit has benefited projects in Bristol, Abingdon, Chilhowie, Danville, Glade Spring, Marion, Pulaski, Tazewell, and Wytheville.

Senator Warner says he has co-sponsored a measure that would amend the tax plan to protect and expand the tax credit.

For a more comprehensive of the areas that have benefited from this tax credit, Virginia Historic Tax Credit Projects (.pdf).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s