Kingsport officer now recovering at home, after shooting during standoff

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A spokesperson for the Kingsport Police Department says one of the officers who was shot during a standoff last week is now at home.

According to public information officer, Tom Patton, the hospitalized officer was fully discharged on Monday evening.

Authorities say the man accused of shooting and wounding two police officers in Tennessee died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed that preliminary autopsy results indicate 58-year-old Hugh Kyle Hurd killed himself on November 9.

Kingsport police said one of the patrol officers was struck by two shotguns and underwent two surgeries — and remained hospitalized until his release on Monday.

The other officer was treated and released the same evening of November 9.

KPD responded to Hurd’s home in the 1900 block of Manor Court after receiving a report that he was threatening to harm himself and others. Hurd barricaded himself in the home for more than two hours before exiting the home and firing shots at offices and retreating back inside.

The KPD’s SWAT team found his body a short time later.