GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville Police Department officers are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man wanted for aggravated sexual battery of a child.

According to a news release from GPD, officers are searching for Justin Wayne Pridemore, 24.

Anyone with information about Pridemore’s whereabouts is asked to call GPD at 639-7112 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 798-1800.

