Former Pilot exec: Haslam ‘loved’ trucking rip-off scheme

By Published: Updated:
Pilot Flying J Headquarters, located in West Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A government witness has testified that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam “loved it” when the sales team ripped off customers at the trucking company controlled by his family.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the jury in the federal fraud trial of former Pilot Flying J executives and sales representatives heard a recording of former vice president John “Stick” Freeman saying Haslam was aware of the scheme to deprive trucking customers of the diesel discounts they had negotiated.

In Freeman’s words: “He knew – absolutely.”

Pilot issued a statement after Tuesday’s court hearing reiterating that “Jimmy Haslam was not aware of any wrongdoing.”

Haslam hasn’t been charged in the investigation that has resulted in 14 guilty pleas among former Pilot employees. The former president and three others are on trial.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s