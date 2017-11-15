Elizabethton’s Marosites twins lead Carson-Newman to a win over King

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University women’s basketball team took on Carson-Newman University in a nonconference affair Wednesday night. The Tornado struggled to take care of the ball on offense while the Eagles offense was strong. King fell to Carson-Newman 80-52.
THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: Carson-Newman 80, King 52
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 1-2, Carson-Newman 3-0
HOW IT HAPPENED
· The first quarter was close as the teams often traded buckets throughout, but a Kristen Cupplesthree point basket with one second remaining in the first quarter brought the Tornado to within four points.
· After quarter number one, King trailed 16-12. Cupples dumped in half of the Tornado points as she recorded six during the first ten minutes of play.
· In the second quarter, the Eagles used a 10-0 run to propel them to a 33-23 halftime lead.
· In the first half, the Tornado recorded twenty turnovers compared to the Eagles eight.
· Taylor Freeman led King in the third quarter as she posted five of her eight points during the ten minutes of play.
· Once again, turnovers hurt the Tornado as they recorded six compared to the Eagles one. At the end of the third, King trailed 54-39.
· A 17-4 run made by Carson-Newman to start the fourth quarter put King behind 71-45 with 3:22 remaining in the game. The Tornado would go on to fall 80-52 to the visiting Eagles.
· Cupples led the Tornado with 13 points.
· Kori West posted an eight point, seven rebound effort for King.
· Ali Golden chipped in nine points while Taylor Freeman recorded eight.
FOR THE FOES
· Kayla Marosites posted a double-double for the Eagles as she recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds.
· Mika Webster recorded 13 points and 8 rebounds while Haris Price chipped in 10 points for Carson-Newman.
· The Eagles shot 40 percent from the field.
UP NEXT
· King hosts Newberry College Saturday afternoon at 4:00 pm in a nonconference matchup.
· Carson-Newman heads to the University of North Georgia Friday evening.