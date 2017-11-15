Boyd Sports, LLC names Zac Clark will be the GM of the JC Cardinals

Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Zac Clark will be the General Manager of the Johnson City Cardinals following the departure of Tyler Parsons.
Clark’s new role of General Manager for the Johnson City Cardinals will be his second stint with the club. Clark spent three years as the Assistant General Manager for the Johnson City Cardinals before moving on to the Asheville Tourists where he was the Sponsorship Services Manager for the club during the 2017 season. Previously, Clark has worked with other organizations such the Detroit Pistons, Special Olympics Michigan, and Disney’s Wide World of Sports.
“It is a surreal feeling to finally realize my dream of being a General Manager in Minor League Baseball,” stated Clark. “I can’t imagine coming into a better opportunity by being able to come back to a community that I love in Johnson City. I want to thank everyone at Boyd Sports for believing in me and entrusting me with this opportunity. I can’t wait to get back to Johnson City and get straight to work with our season ticket holders, community partners, host families, and our fan base to continue to deliver an outstanding product that this community can be proud of. Lastly, I want to thank everyone with the Asheville Tourists for allowing me to be a part of their family, that community will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Clark is a graduate of Central Michigan University where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Sport Management, and he is also a graduate of East Tennessee State University where he obtained his Master’s degree in Sport Management.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Zac back to the Johnson City Cardinals,” added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. “Zac brings an enormous amount of energy and experience to the team and we are very excited to get him back to Johnson City.”