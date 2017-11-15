Aldi grocery store opens in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A new Aldi grocery store in one of the Tri-Cities is now open for business.

Shoppers hit the aisles at Aldi, located on 720 Cabela Drive in Bristol, Va., on Wednesday.

The store will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of its newly-built store on Thursday.

The event will start at 8 a.m., with the ribbon-cutting and official grand opening taking place at 8:25 a.m.

Those at the event will have a chance to win free produce for a year.

The first 100 customers will each get a golden ticket containing gift cards of different amounts.

