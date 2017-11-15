75th annual Santa Train set to travel through region Saturday

(WJHL) – On Saturday, Santa is making early stops in Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee — but instead of riding on a sleigh, he’ll be traveling around on a train.

The Santa Train will soon travel from Pikeville, Ky., through multiple towns in Appalachia, before coming to its final stop in Kingsport.

In all, the train — now in its 75th year — makes 14 stops as it spreads Christmas by bringing clothes, food, candy, toys and gifts to people around our region.

Ricky Skaggs is the special guest on this year’s Santa Train.

According to the event page on Facebook, the Santa Train kicks off early Saturday, Nov. 18.

The following is a list of Santa Train stops:

5:45 a.m. – Shelby

6:20 a.m. – Marrowbone

7:05 a.m.- Elkhorn City

7:45 a.m.- Toms Bottom

8:07 a.m.- Haysi

8:40 a.m.- Clinchco

9:08 a.m.- Fremont

10:08 a.m.- Dante

10:53 a.m. – St. Paul

12:03 p.m. – Dungannon

12:48 p.m. – Ft. Blackmore

1:48 p.m.- Kermit

2:20 p.m. – Waycross

3 p.m. – Kingsport