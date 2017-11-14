Upcoming summit calling for houses of worship to address opioid abuse in region

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Community leaders gathered this morning to announce an upcoming summit to help address opioid abuse in the region.

The Holy Friendship Summit will take place on May 18 and 19 of next year.

The goal is to have more than 1,000 participants from over 500 churches represented at the event.

Organizers say they hope to teach Christians ways to help reach out to those who are impacted by opioids.

“This is to educated on what resources are available, what signs to look for if this is something that your family is facing. But it’s also to help the clinicians realize the networking and the community that the faith community offers,” said Becky Haas, Community Crime Prevention Coordinator for the Johnson City Police Department.

For more information or to sign up for the summit, visit http://www.holyfriendshipsummit.com.

