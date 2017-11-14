Tickle signs with Vols golf; Teal signs with U. of Charleston, WV softball

They were putting pen to paper this afternoon at Tennessee High starting with 2-time all state golfer Jet Tickle who signed a national letter of intent with Tennessee. As a senior Tickle finished 17th in the state and 7th as a junior.

“I really never thought I’d go to Tennessee just because we’re such big fans, which kind of sounds weird, but I kind of wanted to branch off a little bit. But once I visited and a couple of my friends committed there I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”

Also signing today was Banks Presson who will stay closer to home by signing with the Tusculum Pioneers baseball team.

Sullivan South’s Brynna Teal signing with the University of Charleston at West Virginia softball team today. Teal pitched and played multiple positions in the infield last season, batting .459 with 20 rbi’s, scoring 36 runs.

On the bump, Teal picked up 6 wins, striking out 21 batters.