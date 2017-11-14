Sullivan Co. deputies seek suspect in Dollar General purse theft

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man they said stole a purse from an employee at a store in Blountville.

According to a SCSO news release, an employee at Dollar General told deputies that a man entered the store and walked into the cash office on Saturday.

The employee said her purse was next to the door on a chair and the man took it.

According to the release, the purse contained cash, prescription drugs, credit cards and several other items, all valued over $1,000.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man pictured, call the sheriff’s office at 279-7500.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.