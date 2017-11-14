Songwriter joins GOP race to succeed Blackburn in Congress

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: NSAI President Lee Thomas Miller attends the 2017 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards at Music City Center on October 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) – Songwriter Thomas Lee Miller is joining the race for the Republican nomination to succeed Rep. Marsha Blackburn in Congress.

Blackburn is giving up her House seat representing suburban Nashville to run for the U.S. Senate.

Miller has written songs for Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, George Strait, Jamey Johnson and Chris Stapleton. The three-time Grammy nominee is the son of a Kentucky tobacco farmer and a small town librarian who lives in Brentwood with his wife Jana and four children.

State Sen. Mark Green of Ashland City is the only other Republican so far to file to run in the 7th District. Green earlier this year withdrew as President Donald Trump’s nominee for Army secretary amid bipartisan opposition. He dropped out of the governor’s race before deciding to run for Congress.

