Kiser’s record setting effort lifts No. 24 Buffs over Truett

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Nov. 14, 2017) — With a record breaking performance from sophomore Emily Kiser, the No. 24 Milligan College women’s basketball team opened the 2017-18 Appalachian Athletic Conference season with a huge victory over Truett-McConnell University, 86-51, on Tuesday evening at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.
Head coach Rich Aubrey said, “We are in the point of the season where it starts to get tricky. You are playing conference games where it is important to get a result, but we are at the time of the year where we have to keep getting better. We have a long way to go, but while we are learning and growing, we also want to take care of business and I feel we accomplished both agendas tonight.”
Milligan improved to 4-2 overall in the season and started conference undefeated at 1-0. Truett fell to 2-2 on the season and started conference play at 0-1.
KISER’S RECORD BREAKING EFFORT
All 12 shot attempts taken by Kiser Tuesday night were from behind the 3-point arc. Of the 12 attempts, she connected on nine, setting a new school record of most 3-pointers in a single game. The previous high was held at seven 3-pointers by four former Buffs. The most recent time a player made seven in a game was in 2013 by Chelsey Weddle.
Kiser had a career-high and game-high 27 points on the night with 12 straight points, four straight 3-pointers, in a span of 2:30 minutes in the fourth quarter. Kiser was the only Buff to reach double digits in scoring in the win.
DOMINATION FROM THE START
Despite going back and forth for the first four minutes, the Buffs were able to take a commanding lead early in the first, and they never looked back. The Buffs would go on a 9-0 run to finish out the quarter, and they led by double digits the rest of the game.
Junior Cassidy Anderson sparked the offense in the last two minutes of the first quarter with a clutch 3-pointer to extend their lead to eight. Joining Anderson in the scoring frenzy was junior Sarah Robinson who connected on two jumpers to tally four points in this stretch, and Kasey Gordon connecting on a pair of free throws.
MILLIGAN LEADERS
The Buffs were led in scoring by Kiser with a game high 27 points followed by Robinson with eight and Gordon and Lexi Weddle with seven apiece. Robinson also led the Buffs in rebounds with seven followed by Mackenzie Raizor and Weddle with six apiece. Anderson recorded a career high six assists, and Kaley Gose recorded a career high three steals on the night.
FOR TRUETT
Bralise Reese led the Bears in scoring with 19 points on the night. She was the only Bear to reach double digits in scoring. Following Reese, Sierra Kendall and Mikayla Miles both recorded nine points and Madison Curtis had eight. Kendall also led the Bears in rebounds with eight. NEXT UP
Milligan embarks on a two-game road stint against AAC foes Bluefield College and Reinhardt University. The Buffs return home to host the Bulldogs of Union College on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.