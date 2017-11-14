Johnson City Parks and Recreation Wall of Fame inductees announced

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Tuesday, Johnson City Parks and Recreation introduced the three people who will soon be added to its wall of fame.

The inductees include: Bill Francisco, Scott Lusk and Jeremy Stevens.

Bill Francisco’s advocacy for improving public health, water quality and environmental awareness resulted in the 28-acre Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek. He partnered with numerous public entities to remove tires and trash, build park benches and develop nearly two miles of hiking trails through forested ridges and wetlands within the park.

Further collaboration with state agencies and local businesses resulted in construction of an educational kiosk and boardwalk ramp over the wetlands as well as a bridge over Sinking Creek connecting wetland to woodland hiking trails. He also coordinated fundraising events and co-wrote a state grant which, combined, brought in nearly $87,000 to add infrastructure and an outdoor classroom.

Francisco is the Jacob’s Nature Park’s volunteer project director for Boone Watershed Partnership Inc. He received the 2014 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Environmental Education and Outreach and Parks and Recreation’s Friends of Nature Award in 2014 and 2016.

He learned Tuesday that his son’s name will also be on his plaque as an inductee.

“Very humbling and I’m really glad the way the way things came out with putting Jacob’s name on there with me,” Francisco said.

Scott Lusk was instrumental in working with Parks and Recreation to name two Johnson City Major Little League ballfields: Arthur Lady Field and Arrowood-Mashburn Field (for Kenny Arrowood and John Mashburn). He was involved in many upgrades and renovations to both facilities.

The lifelong Johnson City resident grew up playing ball in the Parks and Recreation system, and he played in the city’s Major Little League for Coach Arthur Lady’s American Legion team from 1965-1968. The team won the Major Little League championship in 1968. Lusk also was a member of the league’s all-star team that took the runner-up spot in 1968 in the Tennessee Little League Tournament.

In 1997, Lusk joined the Johnson City Major Little League as a coach and a Board of Directors member, on which he served in many capacities, most recently as vice president. In 2005, he received the Arthur Lady Award from the Jonson City Major Little League for outstanding service.

Jeremy Stevens’ compassion, beliefs and genuineness were manifested in every aspect of his life. He had a mischievous laugh, unmistakable smile, luminous spirit and phenomenal heart.

Stevens was well-known for his dedication to Carver Recreation Center and as being Carver Director Herb Greenlee’s wing man. He followed in Greenlee’s footsteps as he grew up, developing a deep love, passion and respect for sports that remained with him throughout his life. Stevens’ legacy continues to impact those who loved him. He turned every negative into a positive.

He worked closely with the Science Hill High School basketball and football programs and was a dedicated employee of Daniel Boone’s janitorial services in addition to Carver Recreation Center.

The inductees will be honored during a banquet on December 14 at 6 p.m.

