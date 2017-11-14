Johnson City commissioners question city manager’s delayed response

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – At Monday’s Johnson City Commission meeting, commissioners shared their disappointment with the city manager’s lack of responsiveness following his annual review.

The City Commission had hoped to discuss Pete Peterson’s objectives for the upcoming year by now, but Commissioner Joe Wise said despite his repeated efforts earlier this month to secure the city manager’s written response to a list of draft objectives, Peterson did not provide that response until Sunday night. Wise said by the time he received the eight-page document, he did not have enough time to sufficiently review it ahead of last night’s meeting.

“Please further keep in mind, that I am not faxing or emailing the City Manager every day with requests that become persistent distractions,” Wise said in a prepared statement. “I am merely asking for information that is critical to our Commission doing its work. Thankfully, Commissioner (Todd) Fowler echoed my inquiry later that evening. It was Friday morning when Mr. Peterson finally acknowledged the (three) preceding emails and indicated he would have the document to us by the end of the day Friday. That email never came.”

Peterson did not respond to Wise’s comments at Monday’s meeting. The City Commission tabled discussion of the city manager’s objectives until next month. Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin said he reluctantly made that decision.

“It would’ve been nice if it would’ve been a little bit earlier,” he said of the city manager’s written response.

Back in September, in Peterson’s annual review, commissioners said he meets expectations overall, but needs improvement when it comes to his responsiveness to others, among other things.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.