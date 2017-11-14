Joe Grandy announces candidacy for Washington Co. mayor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – With 2018 Washington County, Tenn. mayoral elections just around the corner, one county commissioner has decided to throw his name into the hat.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Joe Grandy announced that he will run for Washington County mayor.

Grandy is running for the seat that current Mayor Dan Eldridge holds.

Eldridge announced he would not seek re-election.

Grandy said his campaign will focus on paying down the county’s $160 million debt.

Election for Washington County mayor is May 1, 2018.

