JCPD: Men from Knoxville-area arrested on burglary, theft, assault

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department arrested two men from east Tennessee on multiple charges of burglary, assault, and vehicle theft.

Police said on Monday, they responded to reports of a possible robbery attempt in the 1500 block of Bell Ridge Road. Officers searched the area for two men who fled in the victim’s vehicle. Eventually, the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away in the King Springs Road and Bell Ridge Road area.

After a foot chase, the men, 37-year-old William Smith, of Knoxville, and 21-year-old Kevin Dockery, of Alcoa, were arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

Detectives later found out the events began in Unicoi County as a possible home invasion.

Smith was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft over $10,000, possession of schedule II narcotics for resale, and evading arrest.

Smith is beheld on a $100,000 bond.

Dockery was charged with theft over $10,000 and evading arrest. He’s is being held on an $11,000 bond.

Both men are scheduled to be in court today.

It’s not known at this time if these men are facing additional charges.