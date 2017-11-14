JCPD: Men from Knoxville-area arrested on burglary, theft, assault

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department arrested two men from east Tennessee on multiple charges of burglary, assault, and vehicle theft.

Police said on Monday, they responded to reports of a possible robbery attempt in the 1500 block of Bell Ridge Road. Officers searched the area for two men who fled in the victim’s vehicle. Eventually, the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away in the King Springs Road and Bell Ridge Road area.

After a foot chase, the men, 37-year-old William Smith, of Knoxville,  and 21-year-old Kevin Dockery, of Alcoa, were arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

Detectives later found out the events began in Unicoi County as a possible home invasion.

Smith was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft over $10,000, possession of schedule II narcotics for resale, and evading arrest.

Smith is beheld on a $100,000 bond.

Dockery was charged with theft over $10,000 and evading arrest. He’s is being held on an $11,000 bond.

Both men are scheduled to be in court today.

It’s not known at this time if these men are facing additional charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s